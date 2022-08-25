ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II Weigh-In Results and Video

On Friday, Aug. 26, ONE Championship will host ONE on Prime Video 1, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features two title fights and the semifinals of the flyweight Muay Thai grand prix.

The event airs live in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video with the lead card starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Aug. 25. Check below for full weigh-in results. The video can be viewed here.

FULL WEIGH-IN RESULTS Adriano Moraes ()* vs. Demetrious Johnson (134.75) – for the flyweight title

Muay Thai bout: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao (144.5) vs. Liam Harrison (145) – for the bantamweight title

Muay Thai bout: Rodtang Jitmuangnon ()*** vs. Savvas Michael (134.25) – flyweight grand prix semifinal

Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida (257.75) vs. Kirill Grishenko ()

Amir Aliakbari (258.75) vs. Mauro Cerilli (259.5)

Muay Thai bout: Superlek Kiatmoo9 (135) vs. Walter Goncalves ()* – flyweight grand prix semifinal

Muay Thai bout: Panpayak Jitmuangnon (135.5)** vs. Sherzod Kabutov ()*** – flyweight grand prix alternate

Muay Thai bout: Diandra Martin (127.5) vs. Amber Kitchen (127.5)

Itsuki Hirata ()* vs. Lin Heqin ()*

Zebaztian Kadestam ()* vs. Iuri Lapicus (185.75)**

* – Fighter failed hydration; has until 3 a.m. local time to make weight and hydration

** – Fighter passed hydration, but missed weight; has until 3 a.m. local time to make weight and hydration

*** – Fighter unable to provide hydration sample; has until 3 a.m. local time to make weight and hydration