Bellator 281 Results: Storley Outworks MVP for the Interim Title

On Friday, May 13, Bellator hosted Bellator 281: MVP vs. Storley, live from the SSE Arena in London, England. The event featured an interim welterweight title clash between Michael “Venom” Page and Logan Storley.

The Bellator 281 preliminary card aired live on YouTube at 1 p.m. ET with the main card following on Showtime at 4 p.m. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Logan Storley def. Michael “Venom” Page by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46) – for the interim welterweight title

Fabian Edwards def. Lyoto Machida by KO (punches). Round 1, 3:18

Kana Watanabe def. Denise Kielholtz by submission (triangle choke). Round 2, 3:03

Paul Daley vs. Wendell Giácomo by KO (punch). Round 2, 4:09

Simon Biyong def. Luke Trainer by unanimous decision (29-27, 28-27, 29-28)

Daniel Weichel def. Robert Whiteford by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:12

Elina Kallionidou def. Kate Jackson by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 4:53

Oliver Enkamp def. Mark Lemminger by submission (buggy choke). Round 3, 0:25

Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde ends in majority draw (29-27 Davis, 28-28, 28-28)

Andrew Fisher def. Attila Korkmaz by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Charlie Ward def. Alan Carlos by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)

Maciej Różański def. Lee Chadwick by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Chiara Penco def. Lanchana Green by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)