Showtime FC 1 Results: Alexander Victorious After Kilburn Injury

On Friday, Feb. 11, Showtime FC hosted its inaugural event Showtime FC 1, live from the RFP Funding Center in Lakeland, Fla. The event featured a featherweight bout between Jacob Kilburn and Lucas Alexander.
The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Lucas Alexander def. Jacob Kilburn by TKO (arm injury). Round 2, 1:51
Ignacio Capella def. Ago Huskić by split decision (28-29, 30-27 x2)
Logan Woods def. Adam Vigil by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:59
Jakob Scheffel def. Steven Siler by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 30-27)
Tyler Dehaven def. Akeem Bashir by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Mansher Khera def. Brennon Crow by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 1, 3:14
Kevin Brown Jr. def. Idris Wasi by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)
Ignacio Capella def. Ago Huskić by split decision (28-29, 30-27 x2)
Logan Woods def. Adam Vigil by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:59
Jakob Scheffel def. Steven Siler by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 30-27)
Tyler Dehaven def. Akeem Bashir by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Mansher Khera def. Brennon Crow by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 1, 3:14
Kevin Brown Jr. def. Idris Wasi by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)