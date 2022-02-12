Showtime FC 1 Results: Alexander Victorious After Kilburn Injury

On Friday, Feb. 11, Showtime FC hosted its inaugural event Showtime FC 1, live from the RFP Funding Center in Lakeland, Fla. The event featured a featherweight bout between Jacob Kilburn and Lucas Alexander.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Lucas Alexander def. Jacob Kilburn by TKO (arm injury). Round 2, 1:51

Ignacio Capella def. Ago Huskić by split decision (28-29, 30-27 x2)

Logan Woods def. Adam Vigil by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:59

Jakob Scheffel def. Steven Siler by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 30-27)

Tyler Dehaven def. Akeem Bashir by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Mansher Khera def. Brennon Crow by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 1, 3:14

Kevin Brown Jr. def. Idris Wasi by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)