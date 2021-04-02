Bellator 255: Pitbull vs. Sanchez 2 Live Stream and Results

On Friday, April 2, Bellator MMA will host Bellator 255: Pitbull vs. Sanchez 2 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
In the night’s main event, the promotion’s featherweight grand prix continues as current titleholder Patricio “Pitbull” Freire rematches Emmanuel Sanchez. The pair met previously at Bellator 209 with the Brazilian Freire besting Sanchez on the scorecards.
The prelims kick off live below at 6 p.m. ET, followed at 9 p.m. ET by the main card live above and on Showtime.
Neiman Gracie vs. Jason Jackson
Tyrell Fortune vs. Jack May
Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Mike Hamel
Alejandra Lara vs. Kana Watanabe
Magomed Magomedov vs. Cee Jay Hamilton
Mandel Nallo vs. Ricardo Seixas
Fabio Aguiar vs. Khalid Murtazaliev
Roger Huerta vs. Chris Gonzalez
Jose Augusto vs. Jonathan Wilson
Roman Faraldo vs. Trevor Gudde
Jordan Newman vs. Branko Busick