Bellator 255: Pitbull vs. Sanchez 2 Live Stream and Results

On Friday, April 2, Bellator MMA will host Bellator 255: Pitbull vs. Sanchez 2 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s featherweight grand prix continues as current titleholder Patricio “Pitbull” Freire rematches Emmanuel Sanchez. The pair met previously at Bellator 209 with the Brazilian Freire besting Sanchez on the scorecards.

The prelims kick off live below at 6 p.m. ET, followed at 9 p.m. ET by the main card live above and on Showtime.



