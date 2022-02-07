Fury FC 56 Results: Butler Knocks Out Fullen in Round 1

On Sunday, Feb. 6, the Fury Fighting Championship hosted Fury FC 56: Butler vs. Fullen, live from the Cowboys Dancehall in San Antonio, Tex. The event featured a featherweight battle between Masio Fullen and Jesse Butler.

The event aired live on the UFC Fight Pass starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jesse Butler def. Masio Fullen by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:22

Bassil Hafez def. Anthony Ivy by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Lorram Esteves def. Justin Linn by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:16

Eric Lunsford def. Richard Odoms by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:42

Kody Steele def. Jessee Gengler by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Juan Adams def. Aaron Rosa by TKO (ground-and-pound). Round 1, 3:08

Casey Jones def. Justin Governale by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Chris Kuntschink def. Joe Saucedo by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:31

Luis Rodriguez def. Brandon Gutierrez by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3) (a)

Adam Gates def. Erick Delgadillo by unanimous decision (30-24, 30-25, 30-26) (a)

Andrew Viafranco def. Christian Rivas by TKO. Round 3, 0:26 (a)

(a) – denotes amateur bout