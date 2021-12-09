Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 47: Retrograde Mikey and Nick Ramirez

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 47 and excited to have our guests, Retrograde Mikey and longtime friend of the show Nick Ramirez. We decided to cover a ton of things in this episode including 2020 Canada COVID shutdowns, boxing, MMA, Paul vs. Woodley II, hockey and so much more.

Mikey talks about his time in the sports realm, his videogame podcast and how he got into MMA. Nick joins us to bridge the gap between my MMA and boxing knowledge, and he brought up some amazing stories as well.

