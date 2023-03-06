Eddie Abasolo and Niclas Larsen to Battle at ONE Fight Night 8

On Friday, Mar. 24, ONE Championship returns to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE Fight Night 8: Bhullar vs. Malykhin. The event currently features three title fights across MMA, kickboxing and Muay Thai. On Mar. 6, Combat Press learned from sources inside the promotion that another Muay Thai showdown has been added to the card. Former multiple-time Muay Thai champion Eddie Abasolo will now face Denmark’s Niclas Larsen in the featherweight division.

Abasolo joined ONE in the second half of 2022, and he made his promotional debut at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November. After a tough three-round battle against Liam Nolan, he came out on the losing end of the judges’ scorecards. In his return to action, he will be looking to make a big statement.

Larsen, a GLORY Kickboxing veteran, joined ONE in Jun. 2022, where he lost his promotional debut to now-featherweight champ Tawanchai PK.Saenchai by second-round knockout. He made his sophomore appearance at ONE Championship 162 in October, when he lost a decision to Jimmy Vienot. The Dane needs a win to remain relevant in the stacked ONE featherweight Muay Thai division.

Abasolo and Larsen will both bring their own styles to the bout on Mar. 24. This fight has the proverbial fireworks written all over it, and it is a welcome addition to the already amazing card.

ONE Fight Night 8: Bhullar vs. Malykhin will air live and free to Amazon Prime subscribers on Prime Video with the main card kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.