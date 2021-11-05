UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 Weigh-In Video and Results

On Saturday, Nov. 6, the UFC will host UFC 268, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event is headlined by a welterweight title rematch between champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. The co-main event will also feature a title rematch as former champion Weili Zhang faces titleholder Rose Namajunas.

The early prelims will air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ beginning at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPNEWS and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The evening will culminate with the main card on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Nov. 5. The ceremonial weigh-ins can be seen above starting at 5 p.m. ET. See below for weigh-in results.

FULL RESULTS Main card (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 8 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman (169) vs. Colby Covington (169.4)

Rose Namajunas (115) vs. Zhang Weili (115)

Frankie Edgar (135.6) vs. Marlon Vera (135)

Shane Burgos (145.6) vs. Billy Quarantillo (145.4)

Alex Pereira (185.8) vs. Andreas Michailidis (185)

Al Iaquinta (155.8) vs. Bobby Green (155.2)

Phil Hawes (185.4) vs. Chris Curtis (186)

Edmen Shahbazyan (185.4) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (184.6)

Ian Garry (169.6) vs. Jordan Williams (170.6) Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Gian Villante (260.6) vs. Chris Barnett (263.8)

Dustin Jacoby (203.4) vs. John Allan (205.0)

Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.4) vs. Bruno Souza (148.4)*

Carlos Vergara (127.4)* vs. Ode Osbourne (125.2) *Souza and Vergara missed weight and will forfeit 20 percent of their purses **Vicente Luque (172.2) missed weight as an alternate for the welterweight championship