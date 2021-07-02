Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 41: Dusty Grant

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 41 featuring musician, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu Brown Belt, Dusty Grant. In this episode, Grant talks about his time training, what it’s like to juggle multiple talents and what his future holds. He also discusses 10 years of BJJ experience, the journey to get a black belt, playing in a metal band, breaking off to do his solo career, and the biggest opportunity of his life when he gets to open for Daughtry in two weeks.

