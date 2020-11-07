On Saturday, Nov. 7, the UFC hosted its 40th broadcast on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event once again featured no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, former light heavyweight title challengers collided as Brazilians Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira locked horns. Santos was coming off a lengthy layoff due to knee injuries suffered in his title bout against then-champion Jon Jones. Prior to the loss, Santos had won four straight. The 41-year-old Teixeira had been working toward another shot at UFC gold, reeling off four straight victories leading into the headlining affair.

The event kicked off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET. The night’s main card followed at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+. For the full results of the event, click here.

Advertisement

Above is live video of the event’s post-fight press conference, which kicks off approximately 30 minutes after the main event.