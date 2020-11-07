On Saturday, Nov. 7, the UFC will host its 40th broadcast on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, former light heavyweight title challengers collide as Brazilians Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira lock horns. Santos is coming off a lengthy layoff due to knee injuries suffered in his title bout against then-champion Jon Jones. Prior to the loss, Santos had won four straight. The 41-year-old Teixeira has been working toward another shot at UFC gold, reeling off four straight victories leading into the headlining affair.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 10 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

