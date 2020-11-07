On Saturday, Nov. 7, the UFC will host its 40th broadcast on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the night’s main event, former light heavyweight title challengers collide as Brazilians Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira lock horns. Santos is coming off a lengthy layoff due to knee injuries suffered in his title bout against then-champion Jon Jones. Prior to the loss, Santos had won four straight. The 41-year-old Teixeira has been working toward another shot at UFC gold, reeling off four straight victories leading into the headlining affair.
The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 10 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.
Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser
Raoni Barcelos vs. Khalid Taha
Ian Heinisch vs. Brendan Allen
Claudia Gadelha vs. Yan Xiaonan
Trevin Giles vs. Bevon Lewis
Giga Chikadze vs. Jamey Simmons
Alexandr Romanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Darren Elkins vs. Eduardo Garagorri
Max Griffin vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
Anthony Birchak vs. Gustavo Lopez