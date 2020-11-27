On Friday, Nov. 27, the K-1 Group will host Krush.119 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.
The event is headlined by a featherweight tournament that features Shuhei Kumura, Takahito Niimi, Keito Okajima and Riku Morisaka.
In the night’s co-main event, the promotion will crown a 45-kilogram champion as 21-year-old Miyuu Sugawara clashes with 18-year-old Moe Takahashi.
The event airs live on Abema TV (Japan) at 4 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Miyuu Sugawara vs. Moe Takahashi – for 45-kilogram title
Riki Matsuoka vs. Kona Kato
Ryuka vs. Riki Shimura
Kazuki Sagegami vs. Shota Meguro
Shuhei Kumura vs. Takahito Niimi – featherweight tournament semifinal
Keito Okajima vs. Riku Morisaka – featherweight tournament semifinal
Rikiya Yamaura vs. Sora Suizu – featherweight tournament reserve bout
Haru Furumiya vs. Kenshin Kodama
Riki Tatsumoto vs. Kengo Kanda