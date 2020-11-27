On Friday, Nov. 27, the K-1 Group will host Krush.119 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The event is headlined by a featherweight tournament that features Shuhei Kumura, Takahito Niimi, Keito Okajima and Riku Morisaka.

In the night’s co-main event, the promotion will crown a 45-kilogram champion as 21-year-old Miyuu Sugawara clashes with 18-year-old Moe Takahashi.

The event airs live on Abema TV (Japan) at 4 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.