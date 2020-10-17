On Saturday, Oct. 17, the UFC continues its second lengthy stint on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE, hosting its 38th broadcast on ESPN+. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, former featherweight title challengers collide as Brian Ortega meets “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Ortega has been out of action for nearly two years after coming up short against then-champion Max Holloway at UFC 231. Jung was last in the cage in December in his native South Korea, stopping former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar.

The co-main event features former flyweight title challenger Katlyn Chookagian against former strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade.

Advertisement

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 7 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.