UFC on ABC: Ortega vs. Rodriguez Results

On Saturday, Jul. 16, the UFC will host UFC on ABC: Ortega vs. Rodriguez, live from the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. on Long Island. The event features a top-three featherweight battle between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez.

The event will air in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 11 a.m. ET. In addition the preliminary card will air live on ESPN at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on ABC at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos

Jingliang Li vs. Muslim Salikhov

Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Ricky Simón vs. Jack Shore

Herbert Burns vs. Bill Algeo

Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote