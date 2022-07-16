UFC on ABC: Ortega vs. Rodriguez Results

On Saturday, Jul. 16, the UFC will host UFC on ABC: Ortega vs. Rodriguez, live from the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. on Long Island. The event features a top-three featherweight battle between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez.
The event will air in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 11 a.m. ET. In addition the preliminary card will air live on ESPN at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on ABC at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez
Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos
Jingliang Li vs. Muslim Salikhov
Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji
Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain
Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate
Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
Ricky Simón vs. Jack Shore
Herbert Burns vs. Bill Algeo
Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung
Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote
