On Friday, Sept. 25, World Lethwei Championship will host Lethwei Showcase from Yangon, Myanmar.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s light welterweight title is on the line as Portuguese champion Antonio Faria defends his belt against Spanish challenger Francisco Vinuelas.

The co-main event takes place in the middleweight division as Thailand’s Saensuek faces Spain’s Nico Mendes.

The action kicks off at 8 a.m. ET and airs on UFC Fights Pass and Canal+. Check back following the event for the full results.