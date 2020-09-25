On Friday, Sept. 25, World Lethwei Championship will host Lethwei Showcase from Yangon, Myanmar.
In the night’s main event, the promotion’s light welterweight title is on the line as Portuguese champion Antonio Faria defends his belt against Spanish challenger Francisco Vinuelas.
The co-main event takes place in the middleweight division as Thailand’s Saensuek faces Spain’s Nico Mendes.
Advertisement
The action kicks off at 8 a.m. ET and airs on UFC Fights Pass and Canal+. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Antonio Faria vs. Francisco Vinuelas – for light welterweight title
Saensuek vs. Nico Mendes
Leehaney Henrique vs. Vladimir Shulyak
Saw Hla Min vs. Yoel Paique
Pha Kyaw Hae vs. Bandasak
Petchnaree vs. Miriam Sabot
Jay Chay vs. Elamghari Ayoub
Saensuek vs. Nico Mendes
Leehaney Henrique vs. Vladimir Shulyak
Saw Hla Min vs. Yoel Paique
Pha Kyaw Hae vs. Bandasak
Petchnaree vs. Miriam Sabot
Jay Chay vs. Elamghari Ayoub