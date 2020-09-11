On Saturday, Sept. 12, the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for its 35th event on ESPN+. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, a pair of former Invicta FC champions collide as former atomweight Michelle Waterson takes on Angela Hill in a strawweight affair. Waterson enters the headlining match-up on a two-fight skid, having dropped decisions to former champions Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Carla Esparza. Hill, meanwhile, had a three-fight winning streak stopped after a controversial decision defeat to Cláudia Gadelha in her last Octagon appearance.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Sept. 11.

ESPN+ Main Card

Michelle Waterson () vs. Angela Hill ()Ottman Azaitar () vs. Khama Worthy ()Roxanne Modafferi () vs. Andrea Lee ()Ed Herman () vs. John Allan ()Billy Quarantillo () vs. Kyle Nelson ()

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Matt Schnell () vs. Tyson Nam ()Julia Avila () vs. Sijara Eubanks ()Matt Frevola () vs. Roosevelt Roberts ()Bobby Green () vs. Alan Patrick ()Brok Weaver () vs. Frank Camacho ()Bryan Barberena () vs. Anthony Ivy ()Sabina Mazo () vs. Justine Kish ()