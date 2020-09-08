The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is joined by none other than Billy Quarantillo, who fights for the UFC this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill.

Quarantillo discusses his journey to this point, how he was directly impacted by COVID-19, fighting on the same card as his training partner and longtime friend Matt Frevola, and much more.

