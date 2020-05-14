The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast has undergone a drastic change for 2020. The new and improved show focuses not only on fighters, but coaches, fans, and friends of the show in order to bring as many perspectives as possible. For episode 6, Matt sat down with Bellator cutcouple Matt and A.J. Marsden.

The Marsden’s head down memory lane and discuss how they met, their time in the military, their love, and how they both ended being in the cutperson role for Bellator MMA. This is a can’t miss episode.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @QuigginsMMA, or @CombatPress on Twitter.



