On Saturday, Nov. 21, the UFC will host UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event once again featurs no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the night’s main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo defends his belt for the first time against challenger Alex Perez. Figueiredo choked perennial contender Joseph Benavidez unconscious in July to capture the belt. He was expected to face former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, but Garbrandt was forced off the card. Stepping in is California’s Perez, who has won six of his seven Octagon appearances with the lone loss coming against the aforementioned Benavidez.
Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as reigning women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko takes on former Invicta FC titleholder Jennifer Maia.
The event kicks off with three fights on both ESPN+ and ESPN 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Four additional prelims follow at 8 p.m. ET, also on both ESPN+ and ESPN 2. The five-fight main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia – for women’s flyweight title
Mike Perry vs. Tim Means
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo
Maurício “Shogun” Rua vs. Paul Craig
Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval
Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright
Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski
Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby
Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden
Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov