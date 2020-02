On Saturday, Feb. 22, CageSport returned to the Emerald Queen Casino I-5 in Tacoma, Wash., for its 60th fight card.

In the night’s main event, Hawaii native Chris San Jose clashed with Timothy Lewis for the promotion’s bantamweight title.

Also on the card, UFC veteran Julian Erosa took on A.J. Bryant.

Below are results of the event, as well as a photo gallery of the night’s action shot by Leon Carter for Combat Press. Click an image for a larger version.