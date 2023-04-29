UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simón Results

On Saturday, Apr. 29, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simón, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a bantamweight battle between Song Yadong and Ricky Simón.
UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon airs in its entirety on ESPN+, stating at 4:30 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will also air on ESPN2 at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on ESPNEWS at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simón
Caio Borralho vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk
Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira
Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima
Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters
Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier
Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson
Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva
Journey Newson vs. Marcus McGhee
Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
