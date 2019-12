On Saturday, Dec. 21, GLORY Kickboxing closed out 2019 with its biggest event of the year. The promotion touched down in Arnhem, Netherlands for its 74th event, dubbed Collision 2.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s heavyweight king, Rico Verhoeven, put his belt on the line against bitter rival Badr Hari. The pair met previously in 2016 at Collision in Germany, with Holland’s Verhoeven stopping the Moroccan Hari in the second round due to an arm injury. Since then, Verhoeven had competed five times and made three successful title defenses. The 35-year-old Hari returned to action at GLORY 51, defeating Hesdy Gerges by decision.

The GLORY 74 card was headlined by the promotion’s middleweight and interim light heavyweight titleholder, Alex Pereira. The Brazilian squared off with Ertugrul Bayrak. Pereira only needed one round to dispatch of the challenger, scoring yet another highlight-reel knockout.

The GLORY 74 SuperFight Series featured a heavyweight clash between veteran Jahfarr Wilnis and Croatia’s Antonio Plazibat.

Below is a photo gallery of the Collision 2 portion of the event shot by James Law for GLORY Kickboxing. Click an image for a larger version.