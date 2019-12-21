On Saturday, Dec. 21, GLORY Kickboxing closes out 2019 with its biggest event of the year. The promotion touches down in Arnhem, Netherlands for its 74th event, dubbed Collision 2.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s heavyweight king, Rico Verhoeven, puts his belt on the line against bitter rival Badr Hari. The pair met previously in 2016 at Collision in Germany, with Holland’s Verhoeven stopping the Moroccan Hari in the second round due to an arm injury. Since then, Verhoeven has competed five times and made three successful title defenses. The 35-year-old Hari returned to action at GLORY 51, defeating Hesdy Gerges by decision.

The GLORY 74 card is headlined by the promotion’s middleweight and interim light heavyweight titleholder, Alex Pereira. The Brazilian squares off with Ertugrul Bayrak.

The SuperFight Series portion of the event features Dutch heavyweight Jahfarr Wilnis, who takes on Antonio Plazibat.

The action kicks off at 11 a.m. ET with the SuperFight Series on UFC Fight Pass. The GLORY 74 card follows at 1 p.m. ET, also on UFC Fight Pass. The Collision 2 main card begins at 3 p.m. ET, airing on UFC Fight Pass in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, New Zealand and Australia, and pay-per-view for the rest of the world.