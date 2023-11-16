OKTAGON Returns to Turin for a Nov. 18 Event With Three Titles on the Line

Turin, Italy will be once again the hosting city for OKTAGON, the promotion that opened the door for the advent of combat sports (kickboxing, Thai boxing and MMA) in Italian mainstream TV. Its first edition was in in 1996 and hosted an eight-man tournament in a, kind of, MMA rules event won by the British MMA pioneer Lee Hasdell who defeated the legend of Dutch Thai boxing Andre Mannaart.

Back in 2016 and 2017 Turin witnessed the Italian record for attendance at a combat sports show with 13,000 spectators in the historic city of Northern Italy. OKTAGON, through the years, moved throughout Italy from it’s origin city Milan to Florence and Monza. It now returns on Saturday, Nov. 18, to the historic venue of Pala Ruffini.

Promoted by Carlo Di Blasi, ONE Championship’s Italian president, OKTAGON has always presented cards with bouts from different combat sports. Saturday’s event will showcase 16 pro bouts in kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai, all in a five-ropes ring. The event will be streamed all over the world on FITE TV, except in Italy and Spain. The undercard starts at 4 p.m. CEST/10 a.m. ET.

THREE ISKA K-1 WORLD TITLES ON THE LINE.

There will be three world titles on the line from the International Sport Kickboxing Association.

FARAONI VS STOICA: THE CLASH OF TITANS

The most anticipated bout is certainly the new world heavyweight champion and Italian hero Mattia Faraoni, who, over the years, became an influencer with over one million views per interview on DAZN. Mattia will face the Romanian champion Bogdan Stoica, an international champion in various world circuits such as SuperKombat and Enfusion.

FLUMERI VS TERADA: THE COBRAS FIGHT

The -59 kg ISKA world title is up for grabs at OKTAGON, known for the speed of execution of its main performers. Mirko Flumeri, reigning European champion, challenges the Japanese champion Takumi Terada from the prestigious Japanese K-1 team of Sagami Ono for the world championship belt.

Flumeri is well known for being a heavy hitter who registered five consecutive kncokouts in 2019.

HNATCHUK (UKR) PETRISOR (ROM): HEAVY HITTERS

A prestigious title is up for grabs for Taras Hnatchuk (UKR) and the Romanian ISKA European champion Călin Petrișor. The two will face each other on the classic world championship distance of five three-minute rounds in the rules of kickboxing (fight code rules) for the -70kg title, which recently became vacant. Throughout history, this belt has always been at the waist of great champions.

Taras known as “Babayaga” is an exceptional knockout artist with fists of iron, and he was already an ISKA world champion. Calin, on the other hand, is the reigning European ISKA champion and also has a passion for vicious knockouts. Don’t blink. This bout is going to be explosive.

LOCAL AND INTERNATIONAL STARS

The main card of OKTAGON also includes several other top prospects from Italy and other European countries. Here is the full card:

FULL CARD 95kg ISKA K-1 World Title: Mattia Faraoni (ITA) vs Bogdan Stoica (ROM)

59kg ISKA K-1 World Title: Mirko Flumeri (ITA) vs Takumi Terada (JAP)

70kg ISKA K-1 World Title: Taras Hnatchuk (UKR) vs Calin Petrisor (ROM)

-105kg Fight Code Rules: Yuri Farcas (ITA/ROM) vs Florin Matei

75kg Fight Code Rules: Christian Guiderdone (ITA) vs Mohamed Bullalmaun (MOR/ESP)

57kg Muay Thai: Giuseppe Gennuso (ITA) vs Julián Londoño (COL)

90kg Fight Code Rules: Stiven Alla (ITA) vs Petr Kraft (CZ)

57kg Fight Code Rules: Alexandru Cazacinschi (MDA/ITA) vs Samuele Andolina (ITA)

67kg Muay Thai: Ruben Sciortino (ITA) vs Papa Birahim Diop (SEN)

63.5kg Fight Code Rules: Eugenio Paladiev (UKR) vs Catalin Aman (MDA)

67kg Fight Code Rules: Simone Musmeci (ITA) vs Laurentiu Partenie (ROU)

68kg MMA: Pietro Micelli (ITA) vs Milan Mihajlovic (SRB)

61.2kg MMA: Michele Clemente (ITA) vs Teodoro Scolieri (ITA)

70kg Fight Code Rules: Luigi Saraco (ITA) vs Riccardo Allena (ITA)

75kg Fight Code Rules: Alessandro Venuto (ITA) vs Kevin Redruello (ITA)

70kg Muay Thai: Carlos Catagua (ITA) vs Cosimo Totaro (ITA)