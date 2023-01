Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FF and RIZIN 40 Results

On Saturday, Dec. 31, Bellator MMA and RIZIN FF hosted Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FF and RIZIN 40, live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event featured 15 fights through three segments.

The event aired tape-delayed on Showtime starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS

A.J. McKee def. Roberto de Souza by unanimous decision

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire def. Kleber Koike by unanimous decision

Kyoji Horiguchi def. Hiromasa Ougikubo by unanimous decision

Juan Archuleta def. Soo Chul Kim by split decision

Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Koji Takeda by unanimous decision Advertisement

Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FFA.J. McKee def. Roberto de Souza by unanimous decisionPatricio “Pitbull” Freire def. Kleber Koike by unanimous decisionKyoji Horiguchi def. Hiromasa Ougikubo by unanimous decisionJuan Archuleta def. Soo Chul Kim by split decisionGadzhi Rabadanov def. Koji Takeda by unanimous decision RIZIN 40

Seika Izawa def. Si Woo Park by split decision

Naoki Inoue def. Kenta Takizawa by submission (armbar). Round 2

Junior Tafa def. Tsuyoshi Sudario by KO. Round 1

John Dodson def. Hideo Tokoro by KO (punches). Round 1

Boxing bout: Ren Hiramoto def. Genji Umeno by KO (punch). Round 2

Yuki Motoya def. Rogerio Bontorin by KO (knee). Round 2

Johnny Case def. Nobumitsu Tyson by KO (punches). Round 1

Chihiro Suzuki def. Yoshiki Nakahara by KO (punch). Round 1

Sho Patrick Usami def. BeyNoah by KO (punch). Round 1

Yushi Sakura def. Tatsuya Nakazawa by unanimous decision