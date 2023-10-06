ONE Friday Fights 36 Results

On Friday, Oct. 6, ONE Championship will host ONE Friday Fights 36, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features 10 Muay Thai bouts and 2 MMA battles.

The event airs live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Superball Tded99 def. Julio Lobo by unanimous decision.

Pettonglor Sitluangpeenumfon def. Duangsompong Jitmuangnon by unanimous decision.

Rambong Sor Therapat def. Pansak Wor Wantawee by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:13.

Petdam Petkiatpet def. Petpalangchai Por Jaroenpat by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:49.

Maisangkum Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang def. Mungkorn Boomdeksean by unanimous decision.

Petsaenchai M U Den KhonmaiBaowee def. Ngaopayak Adsanpatong by KO (knee to the body). Round 2, 1:38.

Johan Ghazali def. Temirlan Bekmurzaev by KO (body punch). Round 2, 2:43.

Kirill Khomutov def. Pornsiri PK Saenchai by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:57.

Antonio Orden def. Pongsiri Sor Jor Wichitpadriew by split decision.

Elad Suman def. Vladimir Gabov by unanimous decision.

Zaiundin Suleimanov def. Adilet Mamytov by TKO (Punches and kick). Round 2, 2:46.

Carlos Alvarez def. Title Chai by submission (anaconda choke). Round 1, 0:57.