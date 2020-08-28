On Saturday, Aug. 29, the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for its 33rd event on ESPN+.

In the night’s main event, former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith takes on Austrian knockout artist Aleksandar Rakić. Smith will look to rebound from a fifth-round beatdown at the hands of Brazilian Glover Teixeira in May. Rakić also aims to get back in the win column after dropping a controversial decision to former top contender Volkan Oezdemir in December.

The co-main event takes place in the welterweight division as former titleholder Robbie Lawler meets Neil Magny.

The event kicks off with the preliminary card airing live on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 9 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Aug. 28.

ESPN+ Main Card

Anthony Smith (205) vs. Aleksandar Rakić (205.5)Robbie Lawler (171) vs. Neil Magny (171)Ji Yeon Kim (126) vs. Alexa Grasso (126)Ricardo Lamas (145) vs. Bill Algeo (146)Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Maki Pitolo (184.5) vs. Impa Kasanganay (185.5)Mallory Martin (115.5) vs. Hannah Cifers (117)*Alessio Di Chirico (184) vs. Zak Cummings (185)Alex Caceres (145) vs. Austin Springer (151)*Polyana Viana (116) vs. Emily Whitmire (115.5)Sean Brady (170.5) vs. Christian Aguilera (170)

* – Cifers and Springer missed weight