OKTAGON 48’s Lee Chadwick: Preparing For The Last Hurrah

On Saturday, Nov. 4, Manchester’s Lee Chadwick will face the Czech Republic’s Zdenek Polivka at OKTAGON 48, which takes place live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Jake Foley of Combat Press recently interviewed Chadwick, the former Cage Warriors middleweight champion, ahead of what could be his last fight before retiring. Chadwick discusses his favorite career highlights, potentially retiring after Nov. 4, his plans for what’s next after fighting, and more.

