ONE Friday Fights 32 Results: Kompet Outworks Kongchai

On Friday, Sep. 8, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 32, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai and MMA bouts.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Kompet Fairtex def. Kongchai Chanaidonmueang by unanaimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Mohammed Siasarani def. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Nabil Anane def. Nakrob Fairtex by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:08

Muay Thai bout: Dentungtong Singha Mawynn def. Denpayak Detpetchsrithong by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Petpairin Sor Jor Tongprachin def. Kritpet PK Saenchai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Suablack Tor Pran49 def. Shinji Suzuki by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:35

Muay Thai bout: Takuma Ota def. Jelte Blommaert by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Kabilan Jelevan vs. Rhuam Felipe Morais Caldas by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:41

Muay Thai bout: Natalia Diachkova def. Hannah Brady by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Ivan Podrugin def. Brett Pastore by submission (guillotine choke). Round 2, 1:53

MMA bout: Isfak Seyid def. Konstantin Marareskul by unanimous decision