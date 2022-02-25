Bellator 275: Mousasi vs. Vanderford Results

On Friday, Feb. 25, Bellator will host Bellator 275: Mousasi vs. Vanderford, live from the 3Arena Dublin in Dublin, Ireland. The event features a middleweight title fight between champion Gegard Mousasi and Austin Vanderford.

The preliminary card airs live on Bellator’s YouTube channel starting at 1 p.m. ET with the main card following on Showtime at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford – for the middleweight title

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Leah McCourt

Ciaran Clarke vs. Abou Tounkara

Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Jose Sanchez

Brian Moore vs. Jornel Lugo

Brett Johns vs. Khurshed Kakhorov

Charlie Leary vs. Davy Gallon

Danni McCormack vs. Stephanie Page

Darragh Kelly vs. Junior Morgan

Vladimir Tokov vs. Daniele Scatizzi

Gokhan Saricam vs. Kirill Sidelnikov

Nathan Kelly vs. Scott Pedersen

Lee Hammond vs. Jamie Hay