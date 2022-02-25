Bellator 275: Mousasi vs. Vanderford Results

On Friday, Feb. 25, Bellator will host Bellator 275: Mousasi vs. Vanderford, live from the 3Arena Dublin in Dublin, Ireland. The event features a middleweight title fight between champion Gegard Mousasi and Austin Vanderford.
The preliminary card airs live on Bellator’s YouTube channel starting at 1 p.m. ET with the main card following on Showtime at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford – for the middleweight title
Sinead Kavanagh vs. Leah McCourt
Ciaran Clarke vs. Abou Tounkara
Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Jose Sanchez
Brian Moore vs. Jornel Lugo
Brett Johns vs. Khurshed Kakhorov
Charlie Leary vs. Davy Gallon
Danni McCormack vs. Stephanie Page
Darragh Kelly vs. Junior Morgan
Vladimir Tokov vs. Daniele Scatizzi
Gokhan Saricam vs. Kirill Sidelnikov
Nathan Kelly vs. Scott Pedersen
Lee Hammond vs. Jamie Hay
