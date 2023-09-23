BKFC 50 Results: Hunt Edges Camozzi, Retains Title

On Friday, Sep. 22, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 50: Hunt vs. Camozzi, live from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo. The event featured a cruiserweight title fight between champion Lorenzo Hunt and challenger Chris Camozzi.

The free prelims aired live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card for paid subscribers on the the BKTV app starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Lorenzo Hunt def. Chris Camozzi by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46) – for the cruiserweight title

Josh Copeland def. Steve Herelius by TKO. Round 3, 1:43

Marcus Edwards def. Michael Manno by unanimous decision (50-45 x 3)

Keegan Vandermeer def. Dillion Winemiller by KO. Round 1, 1:00

Andrew Angelcor def. Brett Hudson by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 1, 1:09

Tony Jenkins def. Brian Maronek by TKO. Round 1, 1:18

Andrew Yates def. Christian Torres by unanimous decision (48-47 x 3)

Monica Franco def. Khortni Kamyron by split decision (46-49, 48-46, 48-47)

Andrew Strode def. Cary Caprio by TKO. Round 2, 0:40

Dominick Carey def. Angelo Trujillo by disqualification (illegal ground strikes). Round 1, 0:38

Lamont Stafford def. Gabriel Mota by KO. Round 3, 0:40

Zeb Vincent def. Jessie Stalder by KO. Round 1, 0:55