Combat Press interviewer Jake Foley spoke with Fabian Edwards, who fights Johnny Eblen for the middleweight title at Bellator 299, which takes place Saturday, Sept. 23, live from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Edwards reflects on his journey to a title shot, what he expects from Eblen, how his brother has impacted his latest training camp, and more.

