Three Reasons to Watch ONE Fight Night 13

ONE Fight Night 13: Alllazov vs. Grigorian lands on Prime Video this Friday, Aug. 4, and it’s set to be the talk of the martial arts world.

Ten extraordinary bouts across kickboxing, MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling fill the card, and virtually every contest could steal the Fight Of The Night prize.

Just in case you may need a push to tune into this insane event going down inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, here are three big reasons to check out ONE Fight Night 13.

Pound-For-Pound Greatness

Undoubtedly, Friday’s main event is the I Ching of kickboxing in the second half of 2023.

ONE featherweight kickboxing champion and pound-for-pound king Chingiz Allazov gets a shot at leveling the score against old rival Marat Grigorian, and that should be more than enough to have every combat sports fan stuck to the screen on Friday evening.

But the headlining bout isn’t the only incredible featherweight battle on the card. ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai Pk Saenchai will embark on his quest for two-sport glory when he takes on Georgian standout Davit Kiria in kickboxing action.

The featherweight kickboxing division is the most talent-rich in all of martial arts, and it gets even deeper with Tawanchai crossing over. These are not just two of the best featherweights; they are among the top pound-for-pound fighters in martial arts.

ONE Fight Night 13 will offers the best of the best, and that is the chief reason to tune in.

All-Out Action

A hallmark of ONE events is the diversity of disciplines action featured on its cards. And ONE Fight Night 13 will be no different. This card is loaded with exciting, aggressive athletes who always go for broke.

At the top of that list is one of MMA’s favorite sluggers, John Lineker. He will meet “The Fighting God” Kim Jae Woong in a perfectly matched bout between two knockout artists. Then there’s the heavyweight meeting between Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida and “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane, which is sure to finish before the bell.

But the excitement extends beyond MMA, with the likes of ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci defending his gold against ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks, Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak’s meeting Lara Fernandez in kickboxing action, and Tye Ruotolo’s grappling showdown with Dagi Arslanaliev.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be nonstop action from bell to bell.

The New Generation Of Team Lakay

To say that fabled training gym Team Lakay has had a tumultuous year may be an understatement.

Past ONE World Champions have exited the famed Filipino training facility in search of a new course – but the team has no plans to fade into the background.

Enter Jhanlo Mark Sangiao. The unbeaten 20-year-old has looked the part of the Philippines’ next breakout star so far in ONE, with three first-round victories from as many appearances, and he has another chance to move up the ladder in Friday’s opening contest against Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.

Sangiao’s performance is not just important for his own path toward the top of the bantamweight division. It will also serve as a message that Team Lakay is still the destination for elite martial artists in the country.

ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video airs live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The action is free for all Amazon Prime members based in the U.S. and Canada.