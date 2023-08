RISE World Series 2023 2nd Round Results: Toki Tamaru, Kumandoi Victorious

RISE World Series 2023 2nd Round was a kickboxing event hosted at Ota, Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, Aug. 26. It featured fighters such as YA-MAN, Kumandoi, Kazuki Osaki, Toki Tamaru, and Shiro Matsumoto, among others. The results for the RISE World Series kickboxing bouts can be found below.

FULL RESULTS YA-MAN def. Hiroto Yamaguchi by TKO (knockdowns). Round 2, 1:05.

Toki Tamaru def. Kazuki Osaki by majority decision (30-29, 29-29, 30-28)

Kumandoi Petchyindee Academy def. Shiro Matsumoto by unanimous decision (30-28, 29-27, 30-27)

Hideki Sasaki def. Chan Hyung Lee by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Kan Nakamura vs. Alisher Karmenov ends in a no contest (Nakamura shoulder injury). Round 1

Taiga def. Tobiyuma Hitachi by unanimous decision (extension round)

Koki Osaki def. Yugo Katoby unanimous decision (30-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Koyuki Miyazaki def. Jumliat Surratthani Rajabhat by KO (body punch). Round 1, 3:00

Kaito def. Haruto Yasumoto by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Chad Collins def. Cho Kyeong Jae by KO (head kick). Round 1, 2:17

Jin Mandokoro def. Ruben Seoane by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:55

Ryu Hanaoka def. Nicolas Rivers by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Yutaro Asahi def. Kenta by unanimous decision (30-29, 30-28, 30-27)

Ryujin Nasukawa def. Jin by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-28, 30-27)

Ryusho Toda def. Soma Higashi by KO. Round 2, 1:57

Miyuu Sakata vs. Honoka Kobayashi ruled a draw (30-29, 28-30, 29-29)

Nonoka Kato def. Hotaru by majority decision (30-28, 29-29, 30-28)