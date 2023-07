RISE World Series 2023 Results: Two Knockouts, Two Decisions in First Round of Tournament

On Sunday, Jul. 2, RISE Kickboxing hosted RISE World Series 2023: 1st Round, live from the Eidon Arena in Osaka, Japan. The event featured the first round of the 2023 strawweight tournament.

The event aired live on Abema starting at 12 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kento Haraguchi def. Anvar Boynazarov by KO. Round 1, 1:31

Shiro Matsumoto def. Ruben Seoane by unanimous decision (30-29 x 3) – strawweight tournament quarterfinal

Kazuki Osaki def. Aiman Lahmar by TKO. Round 2, 1:41 – strawweight tournament quarterfinal

Toki Tamaru def. Petchsila Wor Auracha by TKO. Round 1, 2:57 – strawweight tournament quarterfinal

Kumandoi Petchyindee def. Mohamed Kloua by unanimous decision (30-29, 30-28, 30-28) – strawweight tournament quarterfinal

Chan Hyung Lee def. Yuma Yamaguchi by KO. Round 1, 1:11

Jin Mandokoro def. Kazane Nagai by split decision (39-39, 39-38, 38-39) – strawweight tournament alternate

Ryota Nakano def. Sung Hyun Lee by KO. Round 2, 1:03

Keisuke Monguchi def. Kyo Kawakami by majority decision (30-29, 29-29, 30-28)

Yuya def. Shoma Hattori by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-28, 30-27)

Ryuki Kaneda def. Hamza Hazzar by unanimous decision (30-29, 30-28, 30-28)

Riku Kazushima def. Hiroki Matsuoka by unanimous decision (30-28 x 3)

Momu Tsukamoto def. Tochihiro Yamakawa by KO. Round 1, 2:18

Yuki Kyotani def. Shoma by unanimous decision (30-29, 30-28, 30-28)

Shota def. Keyaki Yamamoto by TKO. Round 2, 2:02

Hotaru vs. Seina ends in a no contest