ONE Friday Fights 24 Results: Pongsiri Edges Reis For Majority Decision

On Friday, Jul. 7, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 24, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured MMA and Muay Thai bouts.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Pongsiri PK Saenchai def. Fabio Reis by majority decision

Muay Thai bout: Sibsan Nokkhao KorMor11 def. Muangsap Kiatsongrit by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang def. Rambong Sor Therapat by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Songfangkhong FA Group vs. Denpayak Detpetchsrithong by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Mahahin Nakbinalaiyon def. Rachan Sor Somnuk by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Aliff Sor Dechapan def. Ratchadej Sor Petjumrat by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:50

Muay Thai bout: Sinsamut Klinmee def. Victor Teixeira by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:35

Muay Thai bout: Black Panther def. Mohammad Sadeghi by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Amir Abdulmuslimov def. Jaising Sitnayokpunsak by KO (punch). Round 3, 2:28

Muay Thai bout: Nongam Fairtex def. Lisa Brierley by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:28

MMA bout: Georgy Shahruramazanov def. Isaque Moura by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Asliddin Eshankulov def. Nadyr Aliev by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 0:50