iKON Fighting Federation 7 Results

On Friday, June 11, iKON Fighting Federation will host iKON Fighting Federation 7 from the Polideportivo Centenario in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.
In the night’s main event, boxing champion Amanda Serrano continues her MMA career against Valentina Garcia.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 10 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Jonny Parsons vs. Ricardo Chavez
Pete Rodriguez vs. Roberto Pixley
Mahmoud Fawzy Sebie vs. Enrique Hernandez Negrete
Guadalupe Guzman vs. Ramona Pascual
Rosselyn Chavira vs. Sofia Salacar
Luis García vs. Angel Rivera
Jorge Alcala vs. Sergio Cortez