iKON Fighting Federation 7 Results

On Friday, June 11, iKON Fighting Federation will host iKON Fighting Federation 7 from the Polideportivo Centenario in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.

In the night’s main event, boxing champion Amanda Serrano continues her MMA career against Valentina Garcia.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 10 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

