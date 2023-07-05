GLORY 87 Adds Lightweight Title Showdown: Tyjani Beztati vs. Kaito Ono

GLORY 87 will now be headlined by the lightweight world title showdown between Tyjani Beztati looking to defend his crown against Kaito Ono.

This kickboxing event was already confirmed to feature a four-man heavyweight tournament, in which the winner will be entered into the end-of-year grand prix. But now, GLORY Kickboxing has recently announced that the GLORY lightweight championship when be on the line in the main event on Aug. 19

Tyjani Beztati vs Kaito Ono at GLORY 87

The Dutch-Moroccan Tyjani Beztati (24-5-0) captured kickboxing gold in 2021, when he defeated Elvis Gashi for the vacant throne. Since then, “The Wonderboy” has put together three consecutive title defenses against Josh Jauncey, Stoyan Koprivlenski, and the featherweight king Petpanomrung Kiatmoo9.

In his most recent fight, the 25-year-old Beztati was able to defeat a fellow GLORY Kickboxing champion, when he knocked out Thailand’s Petpanomrung with a sharp kick to the body.

Japan’s Kaito Ono (52-6-1) will be looking to add GLORY Kickboxing gold to his collection when he faces Beztati on Aug. 19. The 25-year-old Kaito has collected world titles in organizations such as REBELS, SHOOT BOXING, and RISE.

Currently, the Japanese-born athlete is on an impressive 18-fight winning streak, which dates back to 2020. Along the way, Kaito has earned victories over fighters such as Hinata Watanabe, Masaaki Noiri, Stoyan Koprivlenski, and most recently, Samo Petje in June of this year.

It will be the reigning world champion from RISE Kickboxing looking to take Beztati’s GLORY Kickboxing lightweight title. This historic showdown is booked for GLORY 87 on Aug. 19.