BKFC 47: Mundell vs. Richman Results

On Friday, Jul. 14, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 47: Mundell vs. Richman, live from the Jenkins Arena in Lakeland, Fla. The event features a middleweight title bout.
The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
David Mundell vs. Mike Richman – for the middleweight title
Josh Dyer vs. Jared Warren
Brandon Allen vs. Seth Shaffer
Ryan Reber vs. Travis Thompson
Martyna Krol vs. Gabrielle Roman
Tony Murphy vs. Michael Jones
Crystal Pittman vs. Toni Tallman
Ja’Far Fortt vs. Tim Hester
Michael Larrimore vs. Daniel Gary
