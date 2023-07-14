BKFC 47: Mundell vs. Richman Results

On Friday, Jul. 14, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 47: Mundell vs. Richman, live from the Jenkins Arena in Lakeland, Fla. The event features a middleweight title bout.

The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS David Mundell vs. Mike Richman – for the middleweight title

Josh Dyer vs. Jared Warren

Brandon Allen vs. Seth Shaffer

Ryan Reber vs. Travis Thompson

Martyna Krol vs. Gabrielle Roman

Tony Murphy vs. Michael Jones

Crystal Pittman vs. Toni Tallman

Ja’Far Fortt vs. Tim Hester

Michael Larrimore vs. Daniel Gary