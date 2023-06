ONE Friday Fights 19 Results: Kulabdam Outworks Musaev Through Three Rounds

On Friday, Jun. 2, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 19, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai, Kickboxing and MMA bouts.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a2.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Ronachai Tor Ramintra def. Aekkalak Sor Samarngarment by unanimous decsion

Muay Thai bout: Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai def. Ilyas Musaev by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Rittidet Sor Sommai def. Jalill Barnes by KO (punch). Round 3, 0:20

Muay Thai bout: Petrapha Sor Sopit def. Den Sitnayoktaweeptaphong by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Kohtao Petsomnuk def. Amnartdet Sitnayokmot by TKO (punches). Round 3, 2:54

Muay Thai bout: Soroush Akbari def. Parnpet Sor Jor Lekmuangnon by split decision

Kickboxing bout: Elbrus Osmanov def. Kaonar Sor Jor Thongprajin by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Ferzan Cicek def. Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree by KO (punch). Round 3, 0:26

Muay Thai bout: Pongsiri Sor Jor Wichitpadriew def. Noelisson Silva by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Natalia Diachkova def. Lena Nocker by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:58

MMA bout: Chen Rui def. Drex Zamboanga by split decision

MMA bout: Murad Umachiev def. Ibragim Shaymanov by unanimous decision