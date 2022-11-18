Bellator 288: Nemkov vs. Anderson 2 Results

On Friday, Nov. 18, Bellator will host Bellator 288: Nemkov vs. Anderson 2, live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. The event features lightweight and light heavyweight title fights.

The preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson – for the light heavyweight title

Patricky Pitbull vs. Usman Nurmagomedov – for the lightweight title

Daniel Weichel vs. Timur Khizriev

Tyrell Fortune vs. Daniel James

Roman Faraldo vs. Levan Chokheli

Otto Rodrigues vs. Khasan Askhabov

Imamshafi Aliev vs. Sean Connor Fallon

Killys Mota vs. Jairo Pacheco

Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam

Lucas Brennan vs. Nick Talavera

Sullivan Cauley vs. Jay Radick

Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker

Laird Anderson vs. Rob Fenicle

Isaiah Hokit vs. Matias Nader

Wladmir Gouvea vs. Kory Moegenburg