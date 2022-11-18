Bellator 288: Nemkov vs. Anderson 2 Results

On Friday, Nov. 18, Bellator will host Bellator 288: Nemkov vs. Anderson 2, live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. The event features lightweight and light heavyweight title fights.
The preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson – for the light heavyweight title
Patricky Pitbull vs. Usman Nurmagomedov – for the lightweight title
Daniel Weichel vs. Timur Khizriev
Tyrell Fortune vs. Daniel James
Roman Faraldo vs. Levan Chokheli
Otto Rodrigues vs. Khasan Askhabov
Imamshafi Aliev vs. Sean Connor Fallon
Killys Mota vs. Jairo Pacheco
Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam
Lucas Brennan vs. Nick Talavera
Sullivan Cauley vs. Jay Radick
Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker
Laird Anderson vs. Rob Fenicle
Isaiah Hokit vs. Matias Nader
Wladmir Gouvea vs. Kory Moegenburg
Patricky Pitbull vs. Usman Nurmagomedov – for the lightweight title
Daniel Weichel vs. Timur Khizriev
Tyrell Fortune vs. Daniel James
Roman Faraldo vs. Levan Chokheli
Otto Rodrigues vs. Khasan Askhabov
Imamshafi Aliev vs. Sean Connor Fallon
Killys Mota vs. Jairo Pacheco
Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam
Lucas Brennan vs. Nick Talavera
Sullivan Cauley vs. Jay Radick
Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker
Laird Anderson vs. Rob Fenicle
Isaiah Hokit vs. Matias Nader
Wladmir Gouvea vs. Kory Moegenburg