ONE 161 Results: Tawanchai Upsets Petchmorakot; Kryklia and Azizpour Advance

On Thursday, Sep. 29, ONE Championship hosted ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event featured a featherweight Muay Thai title bout between Petchmorakat Petchyindee vs. Tawanchai PK.Saenchai.

The event aired live in its entirety on ONE Championship’s website and YouTube channel starting at 6 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Tawanchai PK.Saenchai def. Petchmorakot Petchyindee by unanimous decision – for the featherweight title

Kickboxing bout: Roman Kryklia def. Guto Inocente by TKO (punch and head kick). Round 1, 0:52 – heavyweight grand prix semifinal

Kickboxing bout: Iraj Azizpour def. Bruno Chaves by unanimous decision – heavyweight grand prix semifinal

Saygid Izagakhmaev def. Zhang Lipeng by unanimous decision

Tiffany Teo def. Ritu Phogat by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:52

Oumar Kane def. Batradz Gazzaev by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 2:15

Muay Thai bout: Alaverdi Ramazanov def. Capitan Petchyindee by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Sangmanee Sor Kafae def. Zhang ChengLong by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Ferrari Fairtex def. Han Zi Hao by unanimous decision

Grappling bout: Rodrigo Marello def. Ruslan Bagdasarian by submission (straight ankle lock). Round 1, 0:15

Ali Foladi def. Mateus Felipe by KO (punch). Round 1, 4:20