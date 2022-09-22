A Beginners Guide to Betting on Boxing

As one of the most popular spectator sports in the world that generates billions of dollars in revenue each year, it is little surprise that boxing has proved to be such a hit with sports betting fans. If you are one of the many novices just getting started betting online for the first time, you might have wondered how to place wagers on live boxing events.

In this short article, we will give you a basic introduction to everything from making sense of boxing odds, to choosing the best bet type to maximize your winnings. With that said, if you are a sports betting fan looking to get the most out of your wager, keep reading!

Moneyline bets

Although the ‘technical’ name might have thrown you, the moneyline bet is actually one of the most common bet types boxing fans are likely to place.

To make a moneyline bet, all you need to do is to select who you think will win the bout.

The favorite to win will usually have a minus sign beside their name, which indicates that people think they are more likely to win than their opponent. On the other hand, underdogs will have a plus sign beside their name, which indicates that the odds are stacked against them!

Prop bets

In contrast to the more straightforward wagers that moneyline bets represent, proposition bets, or prop bets, are based on the occurrence or non-occurrence of some specific event. While these may often relate to the ultimate outcome of the fight, this is not always the case. Prop bets are common to all sports and are a popular option among boxing fans.

A popular prop bet in boxing is the method of victory. For example, if you think the fight will end in a KO or TKO, this can be represented in a prop bet.

You might also make a prop bet about how many rounds a certain fighter will win in the event the match goes the distance.

Understandably, prop bets are much more varied than moneyline bets and there is an almost endless array of options to choose from — which is a big part of why they are so popular! Here is a quick overview of some of the most popular options:

Whether or not there will be a knockdown in the fight

Whether or not the fight will go the full distance

Will any fighter have points deducted by the referee

These are just a small selection of the different types of boxing prop bets you can choose from. Common to all, however, is that they can be answered in a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ manner, which is an important part of what makes a prop bet wagerable.

Professional boxing scoring system

Another important part of understanding how to place wagers on professional boxing matches, is understanding how the scoring system works.

In professional boxing, fighters will be judged on a 10-point scale. A dominant performance in a round would result in a fighter going 10-9, while if it is perfectly competitive both will receive a 10. Generally speaking, fighters will get docked a point each time they get knocked down by their opponent, although if they knock each other down they will cancel each other out. Fighters can also be docked points for intentional fouls.

Parlays: Playing the long game

For those sports betting fans looking to maximize their potential winnings, parlays are a popular option! A ‘parlay’ is essentially a way of combining multiple bets on one betting slip or ticket.

Parlays are often made on events or specific fight cards, where bettors will select who will win each bout or how they think it will be won.

Some online sportsbooks even allow bettors to combine multiple wagers across multiple sports on the same betting slip. Creating the perfect parlay can often be tricky — if not a little math heavy at times — which is why we would always advise using a parlay calculator to be sure of what exactly you are betting on.

Other useful information

When you are selecting boxing bets to place, there are some important considerations you should keep in mind.

Perhaps most immediately, you should be aware of the different weight classes that fighters are divided up into and how this might affect the fight. For example, if a fighter was looking to fight an opponent up or down a weight class from their own, this would be an important consideration to take into account.

It is also a good idea to familiarize yourself with the different championship belts that might be on the line. Additionally, always look at a fighter’s previous record and their place in the rankings before committing to any wagers.