On Saturday, June 13, the UFC will host its 10th broadcast on ESPN from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, former bantamweight Jessica Eye takes on former strawweight Cynthia Calvillo in a flyweight bout. Eye, whose success has largely come at 125 pounds, was completely decimated by champion Valentina Shevchenko in her title challenge last summer. She bounced back from the headkick defeat to edge Viviane Araújo at UFC 245 in December. The once-beaten Calvillo has compiled a record of 5-1-1 in her previous seven Octagon appearances. Her last outing was a draw against Brazilian Marina Rodriguez in December.

The event kicks off with five preliminary-card fights airing live on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET. The five-fight main card follows at 9 p.m. ET, also on ESPN.