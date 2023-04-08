UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 Results

On Saturday, Apr. 8, the UFC will host UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2, live from the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla. The event features a middleweight title bout.

The early prelims air live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya – for the middleweight title

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Kelvin Gastelum def. Chris Curtis by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Luana Pinheiro def. Michelle Waterson-Gomez by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Joe Pyfer def. Gerald Meerschaert by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:15

Lupita Godinez def. Cynthia Calvillo by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Trey Ogden by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Steve Garcia def. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 0:36

Sam Hughes def. Jaqueline Amorim by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)