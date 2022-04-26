Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 51: Jeff Waters of Team Jackpot

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 51, featuring another Battlebot team, with Team Jackpot frontman, Jeff Waters. We decided that after the success of our last episode, why not jump right on into another aptly named “Com-Bot Edition”. This episode is packed with comparisons between MMA and Battlebots, the challenges that exist within the filming schedule, Jackpot vs. Tombstone, and how, just like in MMA, there are other organizations out there where they test and hone their skills.

Jeff was an amazing guest and even showed us some new CAD designs for the upcoming season! Jeff even mentioned some of his favorite fighters to watch and bridged the gap even more between man and machine!

Please visit QuigginOutPodcast.com and support the show.

