PFL Challenger Series 8 Results: Powell Picks Up Contract

On Friday, Apr. 8, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL Challenger Series 8, live from Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. The event featured prospective fighters vying for spots on the PFL roster.

The event aired live on Fubo Sports Network starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Carlos Leal def. Chris Brown by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Simeon Powell def. Tobias Baker by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Jeslen Michelle def Jackie Cataline by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Ali Zebian def. Aaron Blackie by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)