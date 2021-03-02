Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 29: Eddie Wineland

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is here with episode 29 and features returning guest, firefighter and mustache aficionado, Eddie Wineland. Wineland and Matt discuss his tenured career as a fighter, a firefighter, a father and a husband. Wineland is a character and shows that he is not only in great spirits after a loss, but that his priorities are in order when it comes to his life. There’s even a surprise guest and some talk about Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk.

