Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 50: Team Malice of ‘Battlebots’

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 50, featuring Team Malice from Battlebots. The team includes Adrian “Bunny” Sauriol, David Lau and David Rush. This episode is packed with comparisons between MMA and Battlebots, life advice, experience and overall just a damn good time. Matt got to learn about the ins and outs of the show and process, the costs associated with it, and how, just like in MMA, there are many smaller organizations out there with the chance to compete on the biggest stage of them all. Bunny also shares her side of the story from the infamous “Suck It” clip.

