UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez Weigh-In Video and Results

On Saturday, Jul. 8, the UFC will host UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features two title fights.
The early prelims air live on ESPN2, ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Jul. 7, and the video is above. Click here for full event results.
WEIGH-IN RESULTS
Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Yair Rodriguez (145) – for the featherweight title
Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125) – for the flyweight title
Brandon Royval (125) – co-main event alternate
Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (186)
Dan Hooker (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (158)*
Bo Nickal (186) vs. Val Woodburn (185.5)
Robbie Lawler (170.5) vs. Niko Price (171)
Jack Della Maddalena (171) vs. Josiah Harrell (170.5)
Yazmin Jauregui (115.5) vs. Denise Gomes (115.5)
Jimmy Crute (205) vs. Alonzo Menifield (205.5)
Edgar Cháirez (129) vs. Tatsuro Taira (130)
Vitor Petrino (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (206)
Cameron Saaiman (135) vs. Terrence Mitchell (135)
Shannon Ross (126) vs. Jesus Aguilar (126)
Kamuela Kirk (155.5) vs. Esteban Ribovics (156)
* – Fighter misses lightweight limit by 2 pounds; forfeits 20% of purse