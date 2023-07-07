UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez Weigh-In Video and Results

WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Yair Rodriguez (145) – for the featherweight titleBrandon Moreno (125) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125) – for the flyweight titleBrandon Royval (125) – co-main event alternateRobert Whittaker (185.5) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (186)Dan Hooker (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (158)*Bo Nickal (186) vs. Val Woodburn (185.5)Robbie Lawler (170.5) vs. Niko Price (171)Jack Della Maddalena (171) vs. Josiah Harrell (170.5)Yazmin Jauregui (115.5) vs. Denise Gomes (115.5)Jimmy Crute (205) vs. Alonzo Menifield (205.5)Edgar Cháirez (129) vs. Tatsuro Taira (130)Vitor Petrino (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (206)Cameron Saaiman (135) vs. Terrence Mitchell (135)Shannon Ross (126) vs. Jesus Aguilar (126)Kamuela Kirk (155.5) vs. Esteban Ribovics (156)

* – Fighter misses lightweight limit by 2 pounds; forfeits 20% of purse